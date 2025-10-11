Crown Jewel post game notes (videos)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
241

Rhea Ripley was first for the post conference. The crowd chants Auska is a wanker. Rhea said it’s true. Rhea was asked if she would tag with Iyo again, and she said she absolutely would.

Seth Rollins joined the Panel. He is asked if that ring is heavy on his finger. He says it’s not heavy enough. Asked about Bronson Reed and he’s proud of him. He earned his respect with 6 Tsunamis and now he put Roman down! Asked about whats next and he says to usher in a new era.

Triple H finishes the post show. The crowd chants WE WANT MANIA! They ask him about the PLE and he praises Vaquer, Seth and Cody. He’s asked about Rhea and he says she gets this reaction globally! He was asked about bringing a major PLE to Perth and he said it’s just going to depend, but we’ll see in 2027 how a major PLE goes in another country.

– During the WWE Crown Jewel post-show, the Perth Crowd chant “We want Edge” to “Triple H”.

Triple H responds: “You can’t have him”

Then as he is being interviewed the crowd starts singing Metalingus by Alter Bridge really loud.

