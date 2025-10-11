10/11/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Josh Alexander defeated Kota Ibushi. This is the match where Ibushi suffered an injury and was stretchered out of the venue. Kenny Omega ran in afterwards to fight off the Don Callis Family. Mark Davis returned from injury to assist the Callis Family during this segment.

– The Acclaimed beat Bryan Keith & Big Bill. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens still can’t along, but it didn’t stop them from winning.

– Bullet Club Gold/Bang Bang Gang got interrupted by Bryan Keith and Big Bill seems to be setting up a match for Ace Austin.

– Goa vs Hurt Syndicate announced for Dynamite

– The Demand vs Hurt Syndicate announced for WrestleDream!

– TayJay (Anna Jay & Tay Melo) defeated Carolina Cruz & Dream Girl Ellie.

– Death Riders shoot a very evil sounding/very Jake the snake style promo on Darby.

– Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue) picked up the win over Toni Storm, Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron in a trios match.

– Kenny Omega is in his locker room when Jack Perry comes in and says he has Kenny’s back. Kenny says he doesn’t trust him and if he has his back he’ll see him at Dynamite.

– Statlander tells Harley she can’t be her tag partner while she’s the world champ, yuta interrupts and then Toni Storm steps in.

– MxM Collection & Johnny TV’s casting call open challenge was answered by LFI (RUSH, Sammy Guevara & Dralistico). Guevara’s group went on to win.

– Darby will have a special face to face with Moxley at the go home Dynamite before their I QUIT match at WrestleDream.

– Eddie Kingston was victorious against The Beast Mortos. HOOK joined Eddie in the ring to celebrate.

– Shibata challenges rush and any combination of LFI to a trios title match on Wednesday.

– Kenny Omega will join Jurassic Express to face Hechicero, Josh Alexander and the returning Mark Davis on Wednesday.

– Thekla vs Jamie Hayter is official for WrestleDream

– Megan Bayne & FTR defeated Willow Nightingale & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey). Willow was over and hit Dax Harwood with a spinebuster, but was ultimately pinned by Bayne. Harley Cameron ran in for the save when Bayne continued attacking Nightingale after the match.