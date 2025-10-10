WWE News and Notes

– Crown Jewel Weekend Broadcast Schedule:

– Nic Nemeth states that he threatened to quit WWE over frustrations with his SummerSlam 2019 match against Goldberg:

“I was told no, ding, ding, ding, Spear, Jackhammer. I said, ‘Vince, why am I in this match when anybody could take a Spear and a Jackhammer?’ I go, ‘If I can’t be in this match doing something, then I have to leave this company right now.’ If this is purely for a scarecrow to take a Spear and a Jackhammer, I don’t want to work here.

I’m fighting. I’m like, it should be something. I should kick him. I should hit him with my finish. I should do something. There should be something other than a bell, because then there’s no little ride.

Finally it was a Superkick on the bell, get a false out of it. Superkick him again, and then get broken in half. And I go, ‘Yeah, okay, that’s something, at least.’”

(source: Interview with Chris Van Vliet)

– Jacy Jayne is believed to have suffered an injury last night at the “>NXT house show in Columbus, Ohio. The ref threw up the X and she was helped to the back.

