Video: Big E discusses battle with suicidal thoughts

While appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, WWE’s Big E opened up about his mental health struggles over the years…

“My first memory of struggling with depression was nine years old. Looking in the mirror and just crying and thinking, ‘I want to be anyone but me,’ just feeling very much alone, feeling like truly anyone else but who I was, and I just was not comfortable in my skin.”

“My journey in therapy was not a smooth one. I had many, many struggles. I was on antidepressants… I was on antipsychotic medicine as well. It got to a point too where I was even in a psych ward at the University of Iowa.”

“I still struggled with suicidal thoughts, even at the height of The New Day, when we’re taking off. So many times I didn’t know why I was here. I didn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)