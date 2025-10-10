Tuesday night war: NXT vs. Dynamite viewership numbers

AEW’s pre-empted Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite fell to its lowest numbers in the show’s history, while NXT’s numbers ticked up for its Showdown special.

AEW Dynamite’s audience of 321,000 and 0.07 demographic rating are new all-time lows for the program, falling below last week’s previous record low in the demo. These figures represent a 31% dip in total audience and a 22% downturn in the demo compared with the previous week.

The NXT vs TNA Showdown on Tuesday night drew 625,000 viewers under the new system, up 53,000 viewers from last week’s show. The only ratings methodology had the show at 685,000 but those numbers are not being used anymore. In 18-49, the show had 0.12 rating, up 0.02 from last week.

(Ratings credits: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

