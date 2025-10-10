Syko Stu ‘Done’ With In-Ring Work After Raja Jackson Attack, Wrestling Pal Says

It appears Raja Jackson has ended Syko Stu’s time in the squared circle … as one of the wrestler’s good friends tells TMZ Sports he’s sure Stu’s in-ring time is over following the violent attack.

Douglas Malo — who actually helped rip Jackson off of Stu during his outburst at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event back in August — sat down with us this week after prosecutors officially levied charges on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s son … and he told us he can’t see Stu ever mixing it up between the ropes again.

Malo said the wrestler — real name Stuart Smith — simply took too much damage from Raja to even try to make a comeback.

“I don’t even think it would be smart at this point,” Malo said.

Malo added Stu had already been dealing with the effects of a lifelong career on the mats.

“He wasn’t necessarily a spring chicken before the event,” Malo said.

Malo did say that while he hasn’t spoken directly with Stu — he has been in contact with those close to him, and it sounds like he’s doing well. In fact, he said he expected to see his buddy as early as next month, when a wrestling org. is slated to put on an event for the injured star.

“I plan on seeing him there,” Malo said. “I can’t wait for that. That’ll give me some closure. I can’t wait to hug the guy and everything.”

Malo also said he hoped Stu could at the very least do some work in the wrestling world that didn’t require getting physical.

As for Raja’s criminal case, Malo told us he’s happy to see the 25-year-old finally face charges … as he said he’s yet to see any sort of remorse from the guy since the attack.

Malo told us at some point, he might file a civil lawsuit against Raja … noting the attack left him with a hefty hospital bill that he’s still on the hook for.

Raja, meanwhile, is currently facing one felony count of battery with great bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery on a person … and on Thursday, he appeared in an L.A. court to face the charges — though he declined to comment on the case.