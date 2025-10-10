Smackdown spoilers from Australia

WWE taped tonight’s Smackdown episode earlier in Perth, Australia. Here are the results:

– SmackDown kicks off with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes addresses Seth Rollins ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel Title Match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Cody says he is the wrestler that Seth can’t beat and will defeat Seth once again tomorrow night.

– Chelsea Green is still on her quest to recruit & tells Stephanie Vaquer congratulations. Until Tiffany shows up, Green excuses herself. Vaquer tells Tiffany tonight she will have her back tonight however tomorrow may the best woman win.

– The Vision is next. Paul Heyman gets interrupted during his intro and has to restart. Bronson Reed discusses Roman Reigns. The crowd starts singing Reigns name and Reed feels disrespected. Reed says he will make Reigns his b**ch and the crowd goes crazy.

Heyman introduces Seth Rollins and the crowd goes crazy until a CM Punk chant breaks out. Rollins walks off stage. Cole mentions that Rollins walking off the stage, must mean Cody Rhodes is in his head. Heyman throws the mic at Cole and walks off.

– Cody Rhodes is backstage & runs into Jacob Fatu. Fatu stated to Cody Rhodes that after Crown Jewel, hes coming for the gold. Rhodes stated wouldn’t have it any other way!!! Nick Aldis told Fatu he had something important to discuss, that he will talk to him later in his office. Drew McIntyre surprised ambushed /attacked Jacob Fatu.

– Shinsuke Nakamura answers Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge.

– Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship ends in DQ. Due to a returning Tama Tonga & the rest of MFT’s attacking both Sami & Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans had choice words for Solo Sikoa.

– The Kabuki Warriors are next. Cole quickly asks Asuka why they dislike Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. She replies with she doesn’t respect them and that Rhea is using Iyo. Cole then tries to put them against each other. Cole asks Kairi why she won’t stand up for Iyo. Asuka asks Kairi if she is scared of her. Kairi denies anything against Asuka. Asuka walks off and demands Kairi follow.

– Nick Aldis told Drew McIntyre, before attacking anyone, that he had planned for next week in San Jose, Ca, McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu. Fatu came & returned the favor to McIntyre.

– Tiffany Stratton/Stephanie Vaquer Defeated Kiana James/Giulia with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

– Alexa Bliss/Charlotte Flair were impressed with the performance of Sol Ruca & Zaria. Both are willing to give them an opportunity at gold. However both Bliss/Flair think Ruca/Zaria need to be on the “same page”

– Wyatt Sicks Defeated Street Profits with The Plague to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships.nAfterward, MFT confronted The Wyatt Sicks & have eyes on Tag Team Go.

– Aliester Black Defeated Damien Priest with a fireball to the eyes & Black Mass in a Last Man Standing Match!!! Also Zelina Vega came out to distract Priest?

– Iyo Sky is introduced next. She discusses her relationship with the Kabuki Warriors. How it’s her role from training to respect Asuka. Iyo mentions Asuka made a choice to disrespect her.

Rhea comes out and gets the crowd going again.

She discusses her appreciation to be back in Australia. Rhea then goes in to talking about Asuka and how Asuka is poison due to her poisonous mist and face paint.