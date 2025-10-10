NXT Live Results / Detroit, Mi / Fri Oct 10, 2025

The Complete Results from the Masonic Temple:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Los Americanos defeat Chase U TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Thea Hail / Zaria / Candice LaRae OMOS defeats Myles Borne NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Trey Miguel #DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State Oba Femi defeats Je’Von Evans. Post-match, The Dark State attacks Oba. OMOS enters the ring for the save, chasing The Dark State out. OMOS and Oba are face to face. OMOS clotheslines Oba. WWE Women’s Speed Title: Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) vs Kendal Grey goes to a Time Limit Draw. Ruca retains the title. WWE Women’s North American Title: Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) defeats Kendal Grey Main Event: NXT Champion Ricky Saints and The Motor City Machine Guns: Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat TNA Champion Trick Williams / Lexis King / Josh Briggs

Thanks to @TimRay1014 and @KathleenEL88 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM