NXT Live Results / Detroit, Mi / Fri Oct 10, 2025

The Complete Results from the Masonic Temple:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
- Los Americanos defeat Chase U
- TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Thea Hail / Zaria / Candice LaRae
- OMOS defeats Myles Borne
- NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Trey Miguel
- #DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State
- Oba Femi defeats Je’Von Evans. Post-match, The Dark State attacks Oba. OMOS enters the ring for the save, chasing The Dark State out. OMOS and Oba are face to face. OMOS clotheslines Oba.
- WWE Women’s Speed Title: Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) vs Kendal Grey goes to a Time Limit Draw. Ruca retains the title.
- WWE Women’s North American Title: Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) defeats Kendal Grey
- Main Event: NXT Champion Ricky Saints and The Motor City Machine Guns: Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat TNA Champion Trick Williams / Lexis King / Josh Briggs
Thanks to @TimRay1014 and @KathleenEL88 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM