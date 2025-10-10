Nic Nemeth says he lobbied for his own WWE release, Bandido gets Lacey Lane to Macarena (video)

Nic Nemeth says he lobbied for his own WWE release by expressing that he was being paid main eventer money while not being used as a main eventer:

“I wrote a really, really long email to Vince, Hunter, Bruce, Ed, and maybe one other person, and it was a compliment sandwich. ‘This is the greatest thing ever. I’m the luckiest guy in the world… you’re using me in a role that a local would be in, but you’re paying me as the WrestleMania main eventer. This is bad for you, and this is bad for me.’

Nobody wrote me back, except for Vince. And he said, ‘Wow, this is incredible. This is a lot to read. I’m not sure what to do.’ And I said, ‘Vince, I will fly to Stamford tomorrow morning and we will finish this.’ He goes, ‘Give me a week to think about it.’ I said, ‘I really want to figure this out right now.’ He goes, ‘Give me one week. It’s a lot to process.’ I said, ‘Okay,’ and the next week I was on the list of people who were released. So, it worked.”

(source: Interview with Chris Van Vliet)

– Bandido got Lacey Lane (Kayden Carter) to do the Macarena:

Bandido got Lacey Lane to do the MACARENA dance as well. pic.twitter.com/omcMdwz3co — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) October 10, 2025