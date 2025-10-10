Lance Anoa’i announces that he’s officially leaving WWE, plus another departure

– Bloodline family member Lance Anoa’i announces that he’s officially leaving WWE

I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com

– Drako Knox announced his immediate release from WWE, expressed gratitude for his time there, and stated he will be available for bookings in 30 days.

Effective immediately, I have been released from my contract with WWE.

I am thankful for every person and every day I spent in that PC. I give everything I have every single day for this business!

I will be available for bookings in 30 days.

Email: drakestarks.43@gmail.com

— Drako Knox (@drakowwe) October 10, 2025