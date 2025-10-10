Lance Anoa’i announces that he’s officially leaving WWE, plus another departure

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
161
Screenshot

– Bloodline family member Lance Anoa’i announces that he’s officially leaving WWE

– Drako Knox announced his immediate release from WWE, expressed gratitude for his time there, and stated he will be available for bookings in 30 days.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here