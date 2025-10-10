Jazz and Ace Steel guest coaching at WWE Performance Center

The WWE Performance Center has two guest coaches this week according to PWInsider.com and they come in the form of former WWE Women’s champion Jazz and Ace Steel.

A lot of guest trainers walk through the WWE PC along the year, giving students something different to work with and talk to.

The 53-year-old Jazz had a long career and wrestled in ECW, WWE, TNA, NWA, and other promotions. Jazz last appeared on WWE television in July during the Evolution premium live event. This is her second time serving as guest trainer at the PC.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old Ace Steel is best known for being a big friend of CM Punk and his role in Brawl Out. Steel also has a long history in the ring, wrestling for NWA, ROH, WWE, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and even AEW.

Steel was actually hired by WWE as a PC coach in late 2019 and was furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned later in the year but was released in January 2022.

