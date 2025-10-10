Gail Kim on the Kenny Omega’s comment, Aleister Black throws a fireball at Damian Priest (video)

– Gail Kim believes that Kenny Omega’s comment about a “gift basket” gave AEW fans the impression that it was acceptable to target her. During her appearance on the podcast Massive Heat, Kim discussed Omega’s remark.

“I woke up and I was kind of under the weather, that’s why I was so active on Twitter. I saw the first comment was from Kenny. I don’t follow him, it was on ‘For You.’ I was like, ‘Is he talking about me?’ I tweeted him back right away and was like, ‘Don’t beat around the bush. If you’re trying to say something, say it.’ He didn’t even at me. If you’re an executive of another company, you’re setting the tone. That’s why all the AEW fans felt like it was okay to come to after me. If he didn’t encourage that behavior, I think they wouldn’t be as aggressive as they are. You have to set an example. When I was part of management, I was very careful about what I tweeted and how I represented the company and what kind of example I was setting for the talent. You have to think about those things when you’re in that position,” said Kim.

Kim mentioned that she has not received any communication from Omega since their previous interaction. She clarified that her comments were not intended to disparage or bully Riho, and while she is open to a discussion, she is also prepared to proceed without one.

– Aleister Black threw a fireball at Damian Priest during their Smackdown match taped earlier in Perth, Australia:

ALEISTER BLACK JUST THREW A FIREBALL AT DAMIAN PRIEST’S FACE AND WON. OH MY GODDDD #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/myxffP9NJ1 — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) October 10, 2025