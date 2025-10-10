AJ Styles confirms he will retire in 2026 during Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff show

During the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff show held earlier today, AJ Styles confirmed that he will be retiring from in-ring competition in 2026.

Styles was one of the many Superstars who appeared in front of the thousands of WWE fans who showed up at Forrest Place for the live broadcast.

“I’m getting old, folks! Listen, if I could find the Fountain of Youth and take a couple of sips, I would wrestle for the rest of my life,” Styles told the crowd.

“The fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer. And you know what? There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to take care of business. But when business is done, it’s time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family,” Styles continued.

He then said that the whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire on his own terms one day.

“And in 2026, I will retire,” he concluded.

Styles will take on John Cena for the final time tomorrow at Crown Jewel.

