AJ Lee update, Rossy Ogawa on booking WWE talent for Marigold

– AJ Lee is reportedly listed for the Women’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series, as well as NXT’s Lash Legend, repors the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

AJ Lee is planned to team with Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & IYO SKY against the team of Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax & Lash Legend.

– Rossy Ogawa explained that bringing in WWE talent to Marigold isn’t a regular occurrence because of the cost, but it was necessary to make their upcoming Ryogoku show feel special. He said, “When you’re putting on a show at a huge venue like Ryogoku, it just has to feel special… we needed more than just our regular Marigold roster; we needed guests.”

Ogawa noted that Marigold is one of the few promotions capable of featuring WWE talent, but added, “We don’t invite them all year round, as it does cost a fair amount of money.”

He also shared his excitement about the marquee match between Mayu Iwatani and IYO SKY, highlighting their shared history: “Mayu Iwatani versus IYO SKY already has that history between them. It’s been seven and a half years since their last match… their positions now are different too.” Ogawa said he wanted fans to see how both have evolved, concluding, “Just imagining what kind of match it will be when these two, who have grown so much, face each other again after all this time… it’s exciting, right?”

(Source: Proresu-TODAY)