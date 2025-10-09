WWE’s Kelani Jordan and Shiloh Hill sign with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation

WWE’s Kelani Jordan and Shiloh Hill, both of whom are part of the developmental system, have been signed by Paradigm Talent Agency for representation according to the Sports Business Journal.

The two join the agency’s growing list of Superstars signed for representation, including CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Sheamus, Rusev, Montez Ford, Natalya Neidhart, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss, Blake Monroe, Eric Bischoff and CJ Perry.

The signings of Jordan and Hill are the first in terms of developmental talent joining the agency and Paradigm will help them in contract negotiations, branding outside of the ring and media opportunities.

“Paradigm is bullish on WWE talent because the marketplace dictates the demand. If the marketplace takes a turn, we will be at the forefront of that cultural change,” said Nick LoPiccolo, the head of Paradigm Talent Agency.

