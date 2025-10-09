WWE News and Notes

– Stephanie Vaquer thanks Australia for showing her so much love after arriving for Crown Jewel:

Today I had the beautiful opportunity to visit Teletón in Australia. Meeting such inspiring stories and feeling motivated by those little ones fills me with strength and gratitude. Thank you for welcoming me with so much love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k3W4R90XSx — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) October 9, 2025

– Paul Heyman responds to Braun Strowman, who refuted Heyman’s claim from RAW that no one besides Bronson Reed had Roman Reigns stretchered out:

“I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about.”

– WWE 2K25 Netflix Mobile Edition: First Look

– Over 40 Superstars

– 1v1 and Tag Team Match Types

– Career Mode

– Online Multiplayer

– Screenshots

– Happy birthday to Rockin’ Robin: