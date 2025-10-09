WWE News and Notes

Stephanie Vaquer thanks Australia for showing her so much love after arriving for Crown Jewel:

Paul Heyman responds to Braun Strowman, who refuted Heyman’s claim from RAW that no one besides Bronson Reed had Roman Reigns stretchered out:

“I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about.”

– WWE 2K25 Netflix Mobile Edition: First Look

– Over 40 Superstars
– 1v1 and Tag Team Match Types
– Career Mode
– Online Multiplayer
– Screenshots

– Happy birthday to Rockin’ Robin:

