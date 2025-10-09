WWE fever takes over Perth, Australia

Perth has gone full on WWE as Superstars are in the city enjoying the sights and sounds before the action kicks off tomorrow night with Smackdown.

WWE returned to Perth following a successful Elimination Chamber in 2024 which generated $36.2 million in economy for the state. The Cook Government through Tourism WA was instrumental in bringing WWE back to the city.

“The city is alive and buzzing as Perth prepares for a WWE festival, with Friday Night SmackDown, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Monday Night RAW highlighting our wonderful city to the rest of the world,” said Tourism Minister Reece Whitby. “WWE superstars will be seen all across Perth over the next few days showcasing our State ahead of 17-time world champion John Cena’s final Australian appearance.”

Whitby also added that a top priority for the Cook Government is to diversify the State’s economy by growing their tourism sector and attracting major events helps drive more visitors to the State.

“This premium trio of events is set to supercharge Perth’s tourism and hospitality businesses, with thousands of people travelling to WA to be part of the action,” he added.

Sport and Recreation Minister Rita Saffioti said that Perth will be the best place in the world to be a WWE superfan this weekend when wrestling royalty take over their city.

“RAC Arena will once again be at the centre of the action, showcasing the venue’s status as a world-class destination for sport and entertainment when the events are streamed live to hundreds of millions of fans across the globe,” she continued.

Saffioti noted that WWE’s return is all part of their government’s commitment to bringing showstopping events to WA that diversify the economy, generate quality local jobs and support local businesses.

