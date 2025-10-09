Vince Russo has harsh criticism for WWE’s current management, Reigns on filming Street Fighter

– Vince Russo harshly criticized WWE’s current management, specifically Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Michael Hayes, calling them “incompetent” and unfit to run the company. He said they should only be agents at best, not leaders. Russo argued that the product under their direction lacks professionalism and creativity, claiming “they don’t look like pros—they look like kids who dreamed of being wrestlers.”

He praised Bruce Prichard as the only competent person backstage due to his years working under Vince McMahon. Russo warned that the poor creative direction could lead to serious consequences, even saying “somebody’s going to get killed.” He blamed Triple H for WWE’s creative problems, citing recent examples like Jade Cargill and IYO SKY, and concluded that Triple H “should not be running a wrestling company.”

(source: Vince Russo’s The Brand)

– Roman Reigns mentioned that he had to adjust his approach for the filming of Street Fighter.

“I’m so used to my WWE bubble and that process. Being live, jetting in and jetting out, having the bus and my own creative space. I had to rewire myself to be ready for a different process. It was fun and a good time.

There was one moment in time where I was like, ‘This is what being a movie star feels like.’ Being in that little bubble was cool. It’s interesting because everything I’ve learned in WWE and all these skills I’ve acquired and sharpened, they all translate.”

(source: Pat McAfee Show)