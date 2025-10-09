Video: Stratton on her transition into wrestling following her departure from gymnastics

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton details her transition into professional wrestling following her departure from gymnastics.

“I was a gymnast basically my entire life. I grew up doing gymnastics. I wanted to go to the Olympics, that was like my ultimate goal.

“However injuries and stuff like that had me fall short of that. Eventually I had to quit gymnastics, it was very sad, but I then took up crossfit and then did bodybuilding for a little bit.

“I wanted to do something a little bit more competitive, and I saw wrestling on Instagram. My mom and I too were scrolling through the channels and SmackDown was on, and my mom had mentioned like ‘that’s totally something I can see you doing.’

“Eventually I was like ‘you know what, I’m going to give it a go.’ I looked up my nearest pro-wrestling school, it was Mr Kennedy’s, and I signed up for classes.

“My mom actually got in contact with Greg Gagne, he agreed to train me and help me get a tryout. Then I tried out and they signed me a week later.”

