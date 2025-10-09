Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results from Jacksonville, FL

The following are AEW spoilers for the Saturday, October 11th episode of AEW Collision taped Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

source: F4wonline

Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart) defeated Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron —

Josh Alexander (w/Don Callis) defeated Kota Ibushi —

This was the match where Ibushi suffered an injury. Ibushi’s leg appeared to have given out and he didn’t answer the count. Kenny Omega ran down to fight off The Don Callis Family including the returning Mark Davis and tend to Ibushi to close the segment. They lowered the lights to take their time assisting Ibushi via stretcher to the back.

Off-air, Tony Khan thanked us for our patience and talked about how dangerous wrestling is after Ibushi’s injury.

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith —

Bowens and Caster are still not on the same page even with the victory.

Tay Melo and Anna Jay defeated Dream Girl Ellie and Carolina Cruz —

LFI (Dralistico, Sammy Guevara, Rush w/The Beast Mortos) defeated MxMTV (Mason Madden, Mansoor, Johnny TV) —

MxMTV did their casting call open challenge which was answered by Dralistico, ROH Tag Team Champions Rush and Sammy Guevara (w/The Beast Mortos) who defeated MxMTV soundly.

Eddie Kingston defeated The Beast Mortos —

Post-match, Hook joined Eddie to celebrate before LFI all attacked them from behind. Katsuyori Shibata ran down to help Eddie and Hook as LFI bailed.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Megan Bayne (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) —

multiple “this is awesome” chants and “let’s go, Willow” chants throughout. Big reaction when Willow had enough and fought off FTR herself, even hitting a spine buster on Dax. Bayne was just too much and scored the pin. Harley Cameron made the save when Bayne tried to continue the beating.