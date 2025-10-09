Raja Jackson pleads not guilty, TNA tag team’s contract expiring soon

– Raja Jackson pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to the Syko Stu incident. He’s now due back in court in November.

Prosecutors say he’s facing up to seven years in prison if convicted on the felony count, and up to six more months if convicted on the misdemeanor.

(Source: TMZ Sports)

– The IInspiration’s TNA contracts are set to expire after Bound For Glory, but sources indicate a new deal is expected to keep them with the company.

(Source: Fightful)

