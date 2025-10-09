Quick Smackdown preview, Smackdown’s viewership continues to tumble

– The advertised card for tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown…

– Cody Rhodes appears

– Randy Orton advertised

– Sami Zayn’s U.S. Open Challenge

– Tiffany & Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana

– Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits (Tag Titles)

– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black (Last Man Standing)

– WWE SmackDown last Friday (October 3rd episode) pulled in 1,030,000 viewers in ratings. It’s now the lowest-rated episode in SmackDown history, excluding the FS1 episodes.

Compared to the same week last year, when Nielsen was still using the old methodology, SmackDown’s overall viewership was down 32 percent, while its 18–49 rating dropped by more than half at 51 percent.

