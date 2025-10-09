NXT Live Results / Columbus, Oh / Thu Oct 9, 2025

David Roberson
The Complete Results from KEMBA Live:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

  1. TNA Champion Trick Williams defeats Shiloh Hill
  2. Candice LaRae defeats Kendal Grey
  3. Los Americanos defeat Chase U
  4. TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Thea Hail
  5. #DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State
  6. OMOS defeats Lexis King. King asks for another match.
  7. OMOS defeats Lexis King. Again.
  8. NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley NOTE: Jacy Jayne possibly injured; limps out of the arena
  9. NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Myles Borne
  10. Main Event: NXT Title: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Oba Femi / Je’Von Evans / Josh Briggs

