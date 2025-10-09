NXT Live Results / Columbus, Oh / Thu Oct 9, 2025

The Complete Results from KEMBA Live:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
- TNA Champion Trick Williams defeats Shiloh Hill
- Candice LaRae defeats Kendal Grey
- Los Americanos defeat Chase U
- TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Thea Hail
- #DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State
- OMOS defeats Lexis King. King asks for another match.
- OMOS defeats Lexis King. Again.
- NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley NOTE: Jacy Jayne possibly injured; limps out of the arena
- NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Myles Borne
- Main Event: NXT Title: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Oba Femi / Je’Von Evans / Josh Briggs
Thanks to follower @AdamWrestling84 in attendance
