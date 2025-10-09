Monroe asked if she we wished she could have kept Mariah May name, Viewership for Collision

– Blake Monroe asked if she we wished she could have kept her previous name of Mariah May:

“No. If you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died and that’s done.

Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can’t change it,

—The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we’re going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it, and it’s a tribute to my niece.”

(source: @BustedOpenRadio)

– Collision this past Saturday, which aired an hour earlier and coast-to-coast at the same time, drew 226,000 viewers – 0.03 P18-49 rating.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid