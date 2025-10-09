Kylie Rae’s no longer under a WWE ID contract

Kylie Rae’s WWE ID contract is coming to an end. She was a regular on WWE Evolve and recently had to step away from the ring due to pregnancy.

Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the… — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) October 9, 2025

(Once I pop this baby out of course ❤️)