Kylie Rae’s no longer under a WWE ID contract

Kylie Rae’s WWE ID contract is coming to an end. She was a regular on WWE Evolve and recently had to step away from the ring due to pregnancy.
Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed.
I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the…
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) October 9, 2025
Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed.
I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the world.
As for the next chapter, I’m so ready to meet you!
(Once I pop this baby out of course ❤️)
Excited for @WrestleCade this year!
✍️: Saturday 11.29.2025 pic.twitter.com/t3n7Kdy5zy
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) September 29, 2025