Kylie Rae’s no longer under a WWE ID contract

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
379

Kylie Rae’s WWE ID contract is coming to an end. She was a regular on WWE Evolve and recently had to step away from the ring due to pregnancy.

Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed.

I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the world.

As for the next chapter, I’m so ready to meet you!
(Once I pop this baby out of course ❤️)

