Hopeful not renewing her WWE ID deal

Zayda Steel has chosen to not renew her WWE ID contract. Steel was a member of The Vanity Project on WWE Evolve.

I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting…

— Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) October 9, 2025