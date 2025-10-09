CM Punk remembers Eddie Guerrero on his birthday, R-Truth “accidentally” books a flight?

– CM Punk pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero on his Instagram stories:
“Happy birthday my friend”
#wwe pic.twitter.com/OIoBPID8wn
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 9, 2025
– WWE superstar R-Truth appears to have “accidentally” booked a flight to Perth, Austria instead of Perth, Australia for tomorrow’s Smackdown:
My bad, I over slept… ♂️Perth Austria is a 22 hr flt from Charlotte NC airport, #iwontmakeitintime My apologies @WWE #Smackdown #wweuniverse pic.twitter.com/R5WkoXN2SO
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) October 9, 2025