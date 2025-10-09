CM Punk remembers Eddie Guerrero on his birthday, R-Truth “accidentally” books a flight?

CM Punk pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero on his Instagram stories:

“Happy birthday my friend”

– WWE superstar R-Truth appears to have “accidentally” booked a flight to Perth, Austria instead of Perth, Australia for tomorrow’s Smackdown:

