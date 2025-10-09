10/9/25 TNA Impact Recap

– The TNA World Champ Trick Williams opens TNA iMPACT. Trick says that Mike Santana has been fighting his whole life but tricks gonna whoop his.

The Mike Santana interrupt, he asks Trick if he’s done because he hasn’t seen what Mikes seen. He said he has carried his family and the world by his back.

Mike says at Bound For Glory Tricks facing a man that has nothing to loose but everything to gain.

Mike Santana ends by garenteeing that he’s walking out Bound For Glory the new TNA World Champ.

– Matt Cardona defeated Ryan Nemeth Via Radio Silence.

– Mustafa Ali of Order 4 defeated JDC of The System Via the 450.

– “You had to move to an entirely different country because you burned every single bridge you walked on,” Gia Miller to Tessa Blanchard

– The TNA Knockouts Women’s Champ Kelani Jordan and Indi Hartwell come out to make there match Official at Bound For Glory. Indi goes first she says don’t get her wrong but she shocked the world, she even shocked Indi. Kilani says she’s not here to bash TNA, she’s here to elevate that title. Indi says she wants to believe that but her family is flying down from Australia so she can’t let them down.

– At Bound For Glory, The Inspiration defend there newly won TNA Knockout Tag Team Championship’s against The Elegance Brand in a rematch.

– The X-Division Champ Leon Slater has 1 final message before his match at Bound For Glory. He says he always thought he was forgotten, until he Found TNA. He says this year was the year of Leon, he main evened ppv’s and he’s the youngest TNA X-Division Champ of all time. Leon says at Bound For Glory his night ends one way and Still your TNA X-Division Champ Leon Slater.

– Mara Sadé will compete in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory.

– In the Main Event, Eric Young defeated Joe Hendry in a No DQ after he hit the PileDriver on him onto the Steel Chair.