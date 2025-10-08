WWE News and Notes

– Announced for next week’s NXT:

* El Hijo Del Dr Wagner Jr vs Lexis King

* Josh Briggs vs Matt Cardona

– WWE has released a five minute compilation of Stephanie Vaquer hitting the Devil’s Kiss:

– Xavier Woods confirms re-signing with WWE:

How do yall know this stuff? I didnt say anything! But yes. You're gonna see my sexy face for a while longer even though you dont deserve it.

22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest. @WWE #BodyGuy #FaceGuy#ThankGodForTheNewDay

— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 7, 2025