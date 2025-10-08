WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
– Announced for next week’s NXT:

* El Hijo Del Dr Wagner Jr vs Lexis King
* Josh Briggs vs Matt Cardona

– WWE has released a five minute compilation of Stephanie Vaquer hitting the Devil’s Kiss:

– Xavier Woods confirms re-signing with WWE:

– Happy 45th Birthday to The Miz

