Tommy Dreamer to induct The Beautiful People into the TNA Hall of Fame

Tommy Dreamer will be the one inducing Angelina Love and Velvet Sky of The Beautiful People into the TNA Hall of Fame this weekend.

Speaking to Gabby LaSpisa, Dreamer said it was a big honor for him when they asked, so of course he accepted.

The ceremony for the TNA Hall of Fame class of 2025 will take place this Sunday at Bound For Glory. Apart from The Beautiful People, Mickie James is also being inducting, with Lisa Marie Varon doing the honors for her.

LaSpisa, who hosts the Gabby AF Podcast, will be hosting the Hall of Fame ceremony.

BREAKING: The iconic The Beautiful People tag team of @ActualALove and @VelVelHoller will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame on October 12 at #TNABoundForGlory at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA! MORE: https://t.co/ypNS6y0VUE pic.twitter.com/26b9DOHtRl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 24, 2025

