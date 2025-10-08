The Hardys vs. Team 3D update, Jon Moxley headed to Portland

– The Hardys vs. Team 3D at TNA Bound for Glory will now be for both the NXT and TNA Tag Team Championships.

– Jon Moxley is set to return to DEFY Wrestling at WRAITH on October 24 at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon.

WRAITH — October 24 | Wonder Ballroom | Portland, Oregon

DEFY WRESTLING RETURNS TO PORTLAND FEATURING THE RETURN OF JON MOXLEY!

Portland, OR — Friday, October 24th, 2025 — DEFY Wrestling storms back into the Wonder Ballroom with one of its most highly anticipated events to date: DEFY: WRAITH!

Headlining this electrifying night is the return of the Death Rider — JON MOXLEY! Known for his unrelenting intensity and fearless in-ring style, Moxley is set to bring chaos and carnage to the Pacific Northwest in a way only he can.

DEFY fans can expect a stacked card featuring the best in independent professional wrestling, surprise appearances, and the unfiltered, high-octane energy that has made DEFY a must-see event.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 24th, 2025

Venue: Wonder Ballroom – Portland, Oregon

⏰ Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM | Bell time at 7:00 PM | Age: 21+

️ Tickets: On sale now at https://www.defywrestling.com