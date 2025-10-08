The Hardys vs. Team 3D update, Jon Moxley headed to Portland

– The Hardys vs. Team 3D at TNA Bound for Glory will now be for both the NXT and TNA Tag Team Championships.

Jon Moxley is set to return to DEFY Wrestling at WRAITH on October 24 at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

DEFY WRESTLING RETURNS TO PORTLAND FEATURING THE RETURN OF JON MOXLEY!

Portland, OR — Friday, October 24th, 2025 — DEFY Wrestling storms back into the Wonder Ballroom with one of its most highly anticipated events to date: DEFY: WRAITH!

Headlining this electrifying night is the return of the Death Rider — JON MOXLEY! Known for his unrelenting intensity and fearless in-ring style, Moxley is set to bring chaos and carnage to the Pacific Northwest in a way only he can.

DEFY fans can expect a stacked card featuring the best in independent professional wrestling, surprise appearances, and the unfiltered, high-octane energy that has made DEFY a must-see event.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 24th, 2025
Venue: Wonder Ballroom – Portland, Oregon
⏰ Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM | Bell time at 7:00 PM | Age: 21+
️ Tickets: On sale now at https://www.defywrestling.com

