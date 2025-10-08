The Business of Kayfabe: How Pro Wrestling’s Illusion of Control Mirrors Modern Entertainment Trends



(Credit: Larry Costales in association with Unsplash)

Honesty and transparency is a virtue in most industries. People want to know that the product they are receiving is exactly as what is being advertised. It is why most business leaders and entrepreneurs will advocate in favor of truth above all else.

The online market has especially shown how important transparency is. Online casinos are especially duty bound to share an honest guide to how they operate. That is why top-rated affiliate websites exist to keep these websites in check.

The job of affiliate platforms is to review and rate online casinos with a degree of fairness and honesty. It is why websites like Casinofy have become such an important part of the iGaming industry. While iGaming is one of the many industries that benefit from honesty, there are some markets that thrive because of what can only be described as ethical lying to their customers.

The Business of Kayfabe

Any fan of professional wrestling will already be familiar with what kayfabe is and how it works. Those uninitiated in wrestling may be interested to learn that kayfabe is the convention of presenting every

single aspect of a business as 100% authentic and genuine. Putting it plainly; wrestlers stay in character whether they are on or off the stage.

Kayfabe is one of the pillars that the WWE is built on. For years the contracted wrestlers were never allowed to express their authentic identity in public, because they had to stay in character at all times. That meant that John Cena the person could hardly get any time in the spotlight. It isn’t until recently that he launched his acting career and became a legend outside of the ring as well as within.

Why Kayfabe Works

The one thing that we must mention about kayfabe is that most if not all fans understand what is happening. We can look back through the years of wrestlers who’ve entered the Hall of Fame and quickly see that their characters are simply too ludicrous to be real. Regardless of how ridiculous the characters were they remained committed to the bit no matter what. But why is that?

One of the reasons that kayfabe worked for the wrestling community might be that it was once a niche industry. Wrestling is a multi-billion-dollar industry today. But a few decades ago it was a niche medium that not many enjoyed. The kayfabe might have contributed to this elite club that made people feel like they are in on a joke that “the outsiders” are unaware of. We see similar in-jokes in comics and board games.



How Other Markets Have Adopted it

Believe it or not, markets outside of the WWE are now adopting kayfabe. It is fair to say that not many are as dedicated to the bit as some of those old-school wrestlers were. But we can see how boxers play up their rivalries in the months before their fight is scheduled to take place. They may talk smack or even get really deeply personal with insults.

The same can be said for the UFC and other MMA organizations. Who doesn’t remember the crazy hijinks that Conor McGregor would get himself in in the days leading up to his fights during the 2016 era. Though the fighter may no longer be at his peak, there is no denying that those hijinks served to elevate the success of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.



Actors and Kayfabe

Method acting is now one of the more popular and controversial trends in Hollywood. We all were put off by Jared Leto’s public behavior in the years leading up to his infamous Joker performance. But what Leto did was, for all intents and purposes kayfabe. He stuck to his Joker character no matter what the public thought of him doing it. In his case, the performance was not well received. But actors have used the method successfully.

Most notably is Daniel Day Lewis, who famously never breaks character when preparing for a role. This approach has gotten him both praise and flak from critics. They’ve called him rude or pretentious to be sure. But nobody has been able to deny that DDL always turns in a masterful performance, whether he stars in a serious or comedic role. His method acting approach can easily be seen as a form of kayfabe.