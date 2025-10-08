Taz undergoes shoulder replacement, Bayley is inspired by Mustafa Ali, Cena/Miz note

John Cena posts a picture of The Miz for his birthday:

– Taz has announced that he’s set to undergo total shoulder replacement surgery, and will be off AEW Dynamite for “some time.”

– WWE’s Bayley to Mustafa Ali following NXT Showdown:

“YOU INSPIRE ME”

