Roman Reigns reportedly set for the Survivor Series, Santos Escobar staying with WWE

– Santos Escobar has come to terms on a new deal with WWE and as a result he is back with the company, reports PWInsider. WWE management considered Escobar’s creative concerns and as such made him a sizeably larger offer than any of their previous overtures.

– Roman Reigns reportedly set for WarGames at Survivor Series, reports to Wrestling Observer Radio.

There’s no Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match before at the earliest January, and I doubt January because I’m sure they’ll both be in the Rumble. So, I think it’s probably WrestleMania as a guess.

I think Roman’s definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego, he’s in the WarGames, unless they change.