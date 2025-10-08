Roman Reigns reflects on mentoring Jey Uso

Roman Reigns emphasized his dominance and perspective as WWE’s Tribal Chief, stating, “Business is business and we’re progressing.. Everybody gets escalated and lifted when the Tribal Chief is around.” He reflected on mentoring Jey Uso, saying, “I saw what Jey could be from the beginning and we’re now seeing that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.. There’s so many more opportunities and accolades for him to capitalize on.”

Reigns also commented on the competitive environment of WWE, noting, “There’s not enough real estate in WWE and you have to take what’s yours.. Everybody is trying to take these spots and everybody is trying to come up.” On his own elevated status, he remarked, “The Wiseman isn’t living the good life anymore.. It’s rare air up here.”

Finally, he contrasted his growth with those he has surpassed, stating, “The Wiseman taught me so much and anything that he’s teaching these other guys I already know.. I think he’s gone dumb now and I’ve become the master.”

"The Wiseman taught me so much and anything that he's teaching these other guys I already know.. I think he's gone dumb now and I've become the master" ~ @WWERomanReigns #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6ClBSJ6rVf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 8, 2025

Source: The Pat McAfee Show