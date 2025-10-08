Pro Wrestling Veteran Raven Reveals Early-Onset Parkinson’s Disease, making the announcement on the Ariel Helwani Show.

Raven was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of the Ariel Helwani Show, where he spoke about his upcoming documentary, Nevermore: The Raven Effect. Helwani mentioned that in the documentary, he could identify traces of Parkinson’s disease, and asked Raven how he was managing living with the symptoms.

“I’m lucky. It hasn’t affected me too bad. When I get anxious, the tremor gets worse or if I’m really tired. I have a sleep disorder,” he said.

He continued, “You gotta pay the piper sometime. For all the drugs and alcohol and chair shots I took to the head, you gotta pay for the damage at some point.”

Lastly, Raven mentioned that despite his current situation, he still has regrets but also wouldn’t change anything that has led up to the present. “It made me who I am. I’m happy with who I am. I’d rather be happy with who I am at the end of my life rather than earlier in my life and not be happy at the end.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show