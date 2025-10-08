Mick Foley speaks out on ICE, Dark Side of the ring returning, Stephanie Vaquer note

– Stephanie Vaquer reveals she was dealing with a bacterial infection weeks before Wrestlepalooza:

“I was sick for three weeks before my match,” said Vaquer. “But really sick. I had a bacteria in my throat. Something really weird. I couldn’t eat or drink anything for three days. I felt so weak, so bad, but all the WWE medical team helped me and supported me a lot.”

Vaquer would go on to win the WWE Women’s World Championship in an absolute classic against Iyo Sky.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Dark Side of the Ring has been renewed for a seventh season.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has taken to social media to speak out against ICE and has said if anyone either has a problem with his post or condones ICE’s actions to unfollow him.