Kurt Angle says that The Rocks new movie Smashing Machine deserves an Oscar

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says that Dwayne Johnson’s movie Smashing Machine deserves an Oscar (via X):

Just watched The Smashing Machine. What a fantastic film that I believe will be considered a classic. Mark Kerr was “The Guy” I had to beat to qualify for the Olympic Games, which pushed me to transform into a version of myself I never thought I could be. Your story, beyond wrestling, is truly inspirational, my friend.

For Dwayne Johnson to take on such a role and elevate it to another level in his career makes me consider him one of the greatest performers today. Watching Dwayne transform into Mark Kerr through this film was like deja vu…..no words, just applause.

This movie deserves an Oscar, and I believe it will receive the recognition it merits. Well done, my brothers.

