Killer Kross and Scarlett return to MLW in November

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

CHARLESTON, SC – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Killer Kross and Scarlett will return after 3 years to MLW at MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special on Thursday, November 20 at the Charleston Music HallThunder Studios Arena in Charleston, SC and presented live on YouTube and on cable on beIN SPORTS.

The toll has come due.

This past Saturday at Slaughterhouse, a cryptic video interrupted the broadcast, revealing that Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will make their shocking return to Major League Wrestling for the first time in three years — live at the MLW x DON GATO LIVE SPECIAL on November 20 at the historic Charleston Music Hall.

MLW President Cesar Duran is already in deep talks about a potential dream match featuring Kross and one of MLW’s most prominent fighters — a clash that could redefine the power balance of the league.

A master of catch wrestling and sambo, Killer Kross has dominated across the globe with his devastating arsenal of suplexes — including his signature Doomsday Saito — and the suffocating Kross Jacket submission. Standing 6’4” and built for destruction, Kross is a cold, calculated force whose warning still echoes: “In the end, everyone paid the toll.”

At his side is Scarlett Bordeaux, the seductive harbinger of chaos. Known for her beauty, brilliance, and dangerous allure, Scarlett is the prophetic voice behind Kross’ fury — an omen that heralds destruction before the storm hits. Equal parts siren and strategist, she amplifies the danger wherever Kross goes, making their partnership one of the most haunting and dominant alliances in MLW history.

A lot has changed in MLW since the duo last ruled the ring. The roster has evolved, champions have risen, and new rivalries have taken root. Yet one truth remains — there are wrongs to be righted and debts to be collected.

With MLW’s 2025 roster stacked with world-class talent, there’s no shortage of intriguing fights awaiting Killer Kross — and no one is safe once he and Scarlett step back through the curtain.

Fans can witness their return live when Major League Wrestling presents the MLW x DON GATO LIVE SPECIAL, a global event blending combat and the surreal world of Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila, live from Charleston, South Carolina.

Secure your seat today at MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW x Don Gato LIVE Special of the year!! See pro wrestling return to downtown Charleston for the first time in 32 years and party with Don Gato Tequila as Major League Wrestling brings its wildest night yet to the Lowcountry!

ICYMI: Killer Kross and Scarlett make their MLW return at MLW x Don Gato: Live Special in Charleston, SC! Get your tickets now. ️ Thursday, Nov. 20

️ https://t.co/F3BDEjrJv2 pic.twitter.com/KAvqdjG4eu — MLW (@MLW) October 8, 2025