Khan says Moxley is one of the most important people in AEW, another WWE star re-signs

– Tony Khan (via @3NTWrestling) says Jon Moxley is one of the most important people in AEW:

“Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley. He arrived in AEW as a huge star. And since we started AEW, he’s been the most consistent presence on the show week in, week out on all of our shows.

Since day one, Jon has been one of the most important stars in AEW. But backstage, also one of the most important people in AEW.”

– Kofi Kingston has signed a new multi-year deal to remain with WWE, according to Fightful.

It was noted that the new deal is a five year agreement set to run through 2030. This comes after Xavier Woods also recently re-signed with the company, ensuring The New Day will continue to rock together for years to come.