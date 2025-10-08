JBL likes the idea of Gunther being Cena’s final opponent, Je’Von Evans on receiving guidance

– JBL expressed strong support for the idea of Gunther being John Cena’s final opponent, emphasizing the significance of the role. He said, “You need somebody that can carry what he’s going to be given, being that last match, whether he goes over or not. That is a huge honor to be Cena’s last opponent. And you’re going to have a lot of equity from Cena transferred into that opponent.” Highlighting Gunther’s capabilities, JBL added, “If Gunther is the guy, Gunther can carry it. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. That guy is a freaking worker. He’s a great worker. He has a great presence about him. He’s a terrific heel. I think Gunther will be able to do a lot with it, not just have a good match.”

(Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield)

– Je’Von Evans discusses the value of receiving guidance from experienced professionals within the wrestling industry.

“Whenever I see Punk, I talk to him. He watches NXT so I’m able to send my matches to him and get advice. Same thing with the Hardys. It’s easier for us because we’re North Carolina boys, so that kind of already builds a relationship right there. Of course, uncle Randy, man.

I’m blessed to be in the position that I am in right now. To be able to reach out to, you know, CM Punk, the Hardys, Randy, Cody, Seth, Paul—like, these are guys that are legends. And I’m able to pick off their brain at the age of 21.”

(source: No-Contest Wrestling Podcast)