DanHausen vs. Shotzi, Scarlett says WWE contract negotiations came off as misogynistic to her

For the first time ever, former WWE star Shotzi will face current AEW star DanHausen in a one-on-one match at GCW’s Massacre In Maine event.
*MAINE UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*First Time Ever*
SHOTZI BLACKHEART
vs
DANHAUSEN
Plus:
Effy vs Ricky Morton
Maki Itoh
Matt Tremont
Atticus Cogar
Charles Mason
Marcus Mathers
YDNP
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/BlaHCOtSLM
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Sat 11/8 – 8PM
Yarmouth ME pic.twitter.com/FNfL4x0mHX
Scarlett says she felt WWE’s handling of her contract negotiations came off as misogynistic to her:
“One of the last questions before the 24-hour notice was given, Kevin asked where I stood in all these contract negotiations. And they said, ‘We’ll get to her once we’re done with you,’ which I took as them using me as leverage against him. I do feel like if he agreed within the 24 hours that they would have offered me something. Would it have been the same amount as it was before? Would it have been less? I don’t know.
But all in all, it felt like a massive, massive red flag. And I did feel like it did come off a bit misogynistic because originally I was hired before [Kross]. And the idea that I have no value without him, and it’s only determined by whether or not he signs, that came off as very misogynistic to me.”
(source: Interview with Chris Van Vliet)
