DanHausen vs. Shotzi, Scarlett says WWE contract negotiations came off as misogynistic to her

For the first time ever, former WWE star Shotzi will face current AEW star DanHausen in a one-on-one match at GCW’s Massacre In Maine event.

*MAINE UPDATE* Just Signed: *First Time Ever* SHOTZI BLACKHEART

vs

DANHAUSEN Plus:

Effy vs Ricky Morton

Maki Itoh

Matt Tremont

Atticus Cogar

Charles Mason

Marcus Mathers

YDNP

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/BlaHCOtSLM Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Sat 11/8 – 8PM

Yarmouth ME pic.twitter.com/FNfL4x0mHX — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 8, 2025

Scarlett says she felt WWE’s handling of her contract negotiations came off as misogynistic to her:

“One of the last questions before the 24-hour notice was given, Kevin asked where I stood in all these contract negotiations. And they said, ‘We’ll get to her once we’re done with you,’ which I took as them using me as leverage against him. I do feel like if he agreed within the 24 hours that they would have offered me something. Would it have been the same amount as it was before? Would it have been less? I don’t know.

But all in all, it felt like a massive, massive red flag. And I did feel like it did come off a bit misogynistic because originally I was hired before [Kross]. And the idea that I have no value without him, and it’s only determined by whether or not he signs, that came off as very misogynistic to me.”

(source: Interview with Chris Van Vliet)