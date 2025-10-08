Blake Monroe: “Women’s wrestling is very important in WWE”

Blake Monroe reflected on her AEW departure and revealed that she briefly thought about returning to Japan before choosing to move on. She said, “I had a fantastic experience and I did things that I’m so proud of and cherish.” Her AEW deal was short-term, and when it ended, Monroe said she began to question her direction: “It got to the point in wrestling where… I did have an amazing story, but that was the one thing. I didn’t have much else. I just thought, ‘Is this everything I want?’”

Monroe admitted, “I also considered going to Japan, which nobody knows. It’s something I talked to them about.” While some encouraged her to explore WWE, she initially wasn’t interested, clarifying, “That’s not an insult to WWE. I always just try to focus on one thing at a time and I just hadn’t considered it.”

Her perspective changed after conversations with WWE, saying, “When I talked to them and they cared so much about The Glamour and all these different things… I was like, ‘Okay, now I do have a big choice to make.’” Ultimately, she felt content with what she accomplished in AEW: “It just came down to, I did everything I needed to do. I feel like I told a great story, and I made people feel something.”

Now, Monroe sees her next chapter as an opportunity for growth, explaining, “Getting a new name and a whole new experience… Women’s wrestling is very important in WWE. As a woman, that’s something I want to be a part of.” She closed by calling it both a new beginning and a test: “It was a challenge, and I want a challenge.”

Source: Busted Open After Dark