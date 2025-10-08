9/29/25 WWE Raw Viewership

The September 29 episode of Raw on Netflix drew 2,300,000 viewers globally, the same number of the prior week and ties for the least-watched episode of the show so far.

The show was #8 on the Netflix top 10 global chart and registered 4,500,000 viewing hours based on a running time of one hour and 53 minutes.

The show was only in the top 10 in six different countries with Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, and United States the ones registering.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996