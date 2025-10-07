WWE News and Notes

– Fightful reports that Xavier Woods has re-signed with WWE, agreeing to a new multi-year contract.

– Killer Kross (Karrion Kross via an Insight with Chris Van Vliet) recalls meeting with Triple H to “clear the air” following his worked-shoot promo after WrestleMania 41:

“(It was) worked, but obviously based off of real things. That’s like the fine line of pro-wrestling that makes those connections, right? That resonates with people…

“I eventually did speak with Hunter, cleared the air with him. It’s a massive company with a lot of different departments, and not all of them are in lockstep with communication.

“He was super cool about it once we spoke to him, he understood where I was coming from, and what I was trying to do.”

– WWE posted:

– Happy 39th birthday to former WWE superstar Kaitlyn:

