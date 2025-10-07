WWE News and Notes

– Fightful reports that Xavier Woods has re-signed with WWE, agreeing to a new multi-year contract.

– Killer Kross (Karrion Kross via an Insight with Chris Van Vliet) recalls meeting with Triple H to “clear the air” following his worked-shoot promo after WrestleMania 41:

“(It was) worked, but obviously based off of real things. That’s like the fine line of pro-wrestling that makes those connections, right? That resonates with people…

“I eventually did speak with Hunter, cleared the air with him. It’s a massive company with a lot of different departments, and not all of them are in lockstep with communication.

“He was super cool about it once we spoke to him, he understood where I was coming from, and what I was trying to do.”

– WWE posted:

Thursday morning the Official Crown Jewel Perth Superstore opens! Located at 166 Murray St, Perth, WA 6000. Don’t miss your chance to grab exclusive WWE Crown Jewel merchandise you won’t find anywhere else! pic.twitter.com/l7VR0DwhPk — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) October 7, 2025

– Happy 39th birthday to former WWE superstar Kaitlyn: