Video: Sting’s Son Steven Borden makes pro wrestling debut

Steven Borden, a former football player, made an appearance during his father Sting’s retirement match at the 2024 Revolution PPV and started training to become a professional wrestler.

Steven officially made his in-ring debut on Friday night at a 52W Hardway event. He teamed with JD Drake in a losing effort against Darby Allin and Killer Kross. 52W Hardway was an art exhibition hosted by Allin with multiple matches.

The Pro Wrestling Debut of Steven Borden JR the son of #Sting from last night in New York! His first match a Tag match against Darby Allin and Killer Kross! pic.twitter.com/PXqjUB36xX — Steve 9 (@SteveMedici9) October 4, 2025