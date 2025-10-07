Video: Sting’s Son Steven Borden makes pro wrestling debut

By
James Walsh
-
0
307

Steven Borden, a former football player, made an appearance during his father Sting’s retirement match at the 2024 Revolution PPV and started training to become a professional wrestler.

Steven officially made his in-ring debut on Friday night at a 52W Hardway event. He teamed with JD Drake in a losing effort against Darby Allin and Killer Kross. 52W Hardway was an art exhibition hosted by Allin with multiple matches.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here