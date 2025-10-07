Updated WWE Crown Jewel PLE card

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Date, Time, Location, Where to Watch & Match Card:

Location: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Date & Time:

USA: 11th Oct, 8 am ET / 5 am PT

United Kingdom: 11th Oct, 1 pm BST

Saudi Arabia: 11th Oct, 3 pm AST

India: 11th Oct, 5:30 pm IST

Where to watch:

USA: Streaming LIVE on Peacock.

Others: Streaming LIVE on Netflix.

Match Card:

– Cody Rhodes Vs. Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

– Tiffany Stratton Vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

– Roman Reigns Vs. Bronson Reed in a Australian Street Fight.

– John Cena Vs. AJ Styles.

– Rhea Ripley & I

yo Sky Vs. The Kabuki Warriors.