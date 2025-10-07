Updated WWE Crown Jewel PLE card

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Date, Time, Location, Where to Watch & Match Card:
Location: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia
Date & Time:
USA: 11th Oct, 8 am ET / 5 am PT
United Kingdom: 11th Oct, 1 pm BST
Saudi Arabia: 11th Oct, 3 pm AST
India: 11th Oct, 5:30 pm IST
Where to watch:
USA: Streaming LIVE on Peacock.
Others: Streaming LIVE on Netflix.
Match Card:
– Cody Rhodes Vs. Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.
– Tiffany Stratton Vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.
– Roman Reigns Vs. Bronson Reed in a Australian Street Fight.
– John Cena Vs. AJ Styles.
– Rhea Ripley & I
yo Sky Vs. The Kabuki Warriors.