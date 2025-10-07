The Hardy Boyz win the NXT tag team titles

The Hardy Boyz defeated Darkstate on NXT Showdown in a Title For Title Match to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles and become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. THE HARDY BOYZ ARE NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!@ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/9oO7QTTsc1 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2025

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz.@ThisIsTNA Bound For Glory just got a little more interesting… pic.twitter.com/mq0DnOW0sH — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2025