Scarlett on possibly moving to AEW, Kevin Nash comments on quad surgery

– Scarlett says if she and Killer Kross go to AEW, that would be their ‘home forever’:

“If we ever go to AEW, that’s going to be where we end up. We are going to be flying the AEW flag. That is going to be our home forever. Whatever our next company is, that’s it. We will fight for that company till the end.

It wouldn’t be fair to Tony for us—right now when we’re still talking about WWE the way we are, to go over there and be like, ‘Oh, you know, we’re just here just go back to WWE.’ We wouldn’t want to do that to him. If we go there, we’re like, ‘No, we’re gonna make this company the absolute best it’s ever gonna be.’ And we’ll do that wherever we go.”

(source: Interview with Chris Van Vliet)

– Kevin Nash revealed that his left quad gave out and it required surgery.