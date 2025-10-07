Santos Escobar departs WWE

Santos Escobar has departed WWE after his contract ended at Midnight yesterday and he chose not to renew his deal.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE tried to keep Escobar by offering more money but the Mexican star was not interested.

The 41-year-old signed with WWE in 2019 as was originally part of NXT and formed the Legado del Fantasma faction. He did have a long reign with the WWE Cruiserweight title back then but won no other titles since then.

In 2022, Escobar along with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were moved to the main roster and was also part of the Latino World Order.

His last WWE match was on July 27 at the WWE SuperShow Mexico house show.

